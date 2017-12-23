SABARIMALA: The restrictions imposed on tractor traffic between Pampa and the sannidhanam through Swami Ayyappan Road will affect the availability of jaggery, the important raw material for prasadam production, during the peak days of the mandala pooja season. Fresh restrictions on the plying of tractor imposed by the police on Swami Ayyappan Road started affecting the buffer stock of jaggery from 5 to 2 lakh kg and the daily transportation of jaggery from 30,000 kg to 20,000 kg which will, in turn, hit the production in the coming peak season days, a devaswom source said.

With the demand for aravana pradasam reaching 2 to 2.5 lakh containers a day, the slowdown in production owing to decline in raw material stock may upset the supply of the prasadam in the coming days, the source said.

