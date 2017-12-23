KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the assets of nursing recruitment scam accused Uthup Varghese, the proprietor of Al Zarafa Travels and Manpower Consultants. The property worth `1.92 crore was attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After the CBI registered a case against Uthup, the ED carried out a probe into the money laundering aspect against the accused. “During the course of the investigation by the ED, it emerged the `100 crore collected illegally from the nurses recruited for employment was sent abroad through illegal/hawala channels by Uthup and his associates. It was further noticed Uthup had purchased 9.3 acre of immovable property valued at ` 1.92 crore in Kottayam. As the proceeds of crime were diverted abroad, the above-said properties being the equivalent to a part value of amount sent abroad, is therefore provisionally attached in terms of Section 5(1) of PMLA, 2002,” stated an ED release.

Earlier, during the course of investigations Uthup’s aide Suresh Babu of Suresh Forex Services Pvt Ltd, Kottayam and K C Abdul Nazar of Malabar Foreign Currency Exchange Pvt Kozhikode were found guilty of Money Laundering under Section 3 of PMLA, 2002, punishable under Section 4. They were earlier arrested under the provisions of Section 19(1) of the PMLA.The CBI had arrested Uthup last year after a red corner notice was issued against him.