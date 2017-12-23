THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the confusion, and hue and cry over illegal GST charges, a useful mobile app launched by the state GST Department is going unnoticed by consumers. The ‘Kerala GST’ app available for free download on Google Playstore has had only 178 downloads since its launch in end-October. The tepid response is partly attributed to the lack of a facility to lodge complaints.

Launched by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, the app aims to prevent the illegal collection of GST by helping the consumer find out whether the dealer is eligible to collect GST. All the user has to do is to enter the GST Identification Number (GSTIN) of the dealer.

The app was introduced as a solution to complaints that traders who opted for composition scheme are charging GST. Only businesses which have registered under the normal GST category can charge the tax. The composition scheme is for small-scale traders who pay GST at a fixed rate of turnover.

As per norms, traders have to display their GSTIN prominently in the shop and print it on invoices.

Worried over the lukewarm response, the GST Department is learnt to be thinking of adding new features to the app, including a facility to lodge complaints along with the faulty bill.

The increased workload post-GST is learnt to be delaying the updation of the app developed by the IT wing of the GST Department with the technical assistance of the National Informatics Centre.

Division of taxpayers

The allocation of GST taxpayers in the state between the Central and state GST Departments has been finalised in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the GST Council. In future, taxpayers will be administered by the concerned department. The lists of taxpayers allocated to Central GST Department and state GST Department are published on www.cenexcisekochi.gov.in and www.keralataxes.gov.in as annexure A and annexure B respectively.