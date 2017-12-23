KOZHIKODE: Senior Congress leader and KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) president M M Hassan on Saturday made a major revelation in the sensational ISRO spy case saying that Congress leader A K Antony was against removal of the then chief minister K Karunakaran but he and Oommen Chandy didn't listen to Antony and went ahead with the protests demanding Karunakaran's removal.

READ | Ex-ISRO spy accused Nambi Narayanan wants fresh probe into 1994 case; questions Vikram Sarabhai's mysterious death

"I now feel remorseful for acting against Karunakaran. In fact, A K Antony was against removing Karunakaran but media reports then blamed Antony. Those reports were not correct," Hassan said while addressing a meet organised to commemorate veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran here.

"The removal of Karunakaran badly affected the party. I and Oommen Chandy didn't listen to Antony's word.

Now I regret and feel sad for my action. I wanted to open up my mind when I write an autobiography but I decided to make this statement public today because I am attending the Leader's commemoration meet," Hassan added.

Former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran with KC Venugopal,

Ramesh Chennithala , Oomen Chandy and AK Antony. (Express File Photo)

Following the ISRO spy case in 1995, Karunakaran had to step down from the post of chief minister after Congress (A) group faction mounted protests demanding his resignation.