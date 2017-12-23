THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The junior doctors in government medical colleges on Friday withdrew from their proposed strike after Health Minister K K Shylaja assured them to consider their demands favourably.

The doctors had called for an indefinite strike from December 23 against the increase of pension age among other demands such as increasing the number of posts and decreasing the bond period. Apart from Shylaja, Health Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan, Joint DME Dr Sreekumari, special officer Dr Ajayakumar, Joint Action Council state secretary Dr Mithun Mohan and Kerala Medical PG

Association (KMPGA) state secretary Dr Rohit Krishna were present at the meeting.‘’The government assured us that the issue of pension age and increasing the number of posts would be taken up in the cabinet. With regard to the bond system, the minister said it would be discussed next week,’’ Rohit said.

In the meeting, Shylaja said the pension age was hiked for the smooth functioning of the medical colleges. The government’s aim was to have the service of experienced doctors. Moreover, there was a possibility of losing recognition for many seats because of the lack of faculty.

Noting that the hike of pension age would not affect the junior doctors, Shylaja said the government had only tried to increase their opportunities by creating new posts. As many as 175 posts of teachers were created in the medical colleges after the government came to power. In the Medical Education Department, 1,733 posts, including that of teachers, were created. Moreover, 4,700 posts were created in the health sector in the last one-and-a-half years, she added. The bond system will be taken up in the meeting to be held on December 3, Shylaja said. The junior doctors had, on December 19, staged an agitation and called for a strike from December 23 if their demand were not met.