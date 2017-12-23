THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF Government is not implementing the Good Services Tax (GST) effectively and it is trying to create artificial price rise to plunder the people under this pretext, BJP state chief Kummanam Rajsekharan has said. Inagurating the NDA march to the official residence of Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac here on Friday he said the state government was trying to sabotage the major economic reform being implemented by the Narendra Modi Government.

He said Isaac had initially wlecomed the GST claiming it will be beneficial for the state’s economy. But now he is reluctant to implement it effectively.Coming down heavily on Cultural Minister A K Balan, who termed the GST a curse to the state, Kummanam said the LDF and UDF had come to a tacit understanding on criticising the GST. Rubbishing the claim, GST had pushed up prices, Kummanam said barring Kerala, the prices had gone down in all regions, post GST.

He said the backing for GST was clearly discernible in the election results in UP, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Kummanam said the LDF and UDF’s effort to instigate people against the GST will not succeed.