KANNUR: A 36-year-old youth committed suicide by setting on fire country explosives tied to his body at Angadikkadavu in Kannur on Friday.It was Ronis of Padinjare Peedika, Angadikkadavu, who committed suicide. His body was scattered all over the place in the blast.

The front portion of the concrete house where the incident took place was also partially damaged in the explosion. It was after sending his wife and two children to his sister’s home that he committed the grave act.

He had also sent his parents to his house nearby which was under construction . With the blood and body parts scattered all around the area, the scene of the tragedy had a shocking effect on those who rushed to the spot on hearing the sound of explosion.Ronis worked as a labourer in a quarry.