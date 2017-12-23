KOLLAM: The incident in which an eight-month-old female horse was assaulted by its caretaker at the Kollam Beach the other day has taken a new dimension with the intervention of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s office.

While the activists of the People for Animals (PFA) in the district confirmed they received a call from the Minister’s office, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) - which examined the horse on Friday - also said Maneka Gandhi’s office had inquired about the incident. Foreseeing the possibility of a report being sought from them, the activists were in the process of preparing the same.

The caretaker, 31-year-old Majadev Hossain of West Bengal, found to be beating the horse in the footage is learned to have gone absconding.

Kollam East SI Jayakrishnan told Express the person in question seems to be missing though they had tried to locate him. “The contractor of the Mahatma Gandhi Park says he had asked Majadev to leave immediately after he came to know about the incident. We have launched a search for him and will arrest him soon,” said Jayakrishnan.

At the same time, a day after a PFA volunteer filed a complaint with the Kollam East Police, the SPCA on Friday filed another complaint with the police along with its findings.It has been learned the horse was examined by a team comprising Kollam SPCA senior inspector S Riju, Kollam District Veterinary Centre veterinary surgeon P Ajith and Kollam SPCA assistant secretary G Sathyaraj.

The team found the horse suffered a series of blows to its body, inflicted using a light, blunt object like a PVC pipe.“The contractor of the horse says he had bought the horse to attract visitors and, on Tuesday, the horse somehow managed to get out of the park. He also said this irked its caretaker Majadev, and he may have beaten it because of the same,” said Riju.