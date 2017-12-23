IDUKKI: At a time when black pepper production has seen a drastic fall due to climate change, the unexpected rise in the price of pepper has brought cheer to farmers in Idukki.Farmers are elated over the decision taken by the Union commerce ministry to fix Rs 500 per kilogram as the minimum import price for pepper. As a result, the price has spiked by Rs 75 to Rs 450 per kg within a month. The price, which hit Rs 710 in the same period last year, had tumbled to Rs 375, declining by nearly Rs 400 in a year.

Women employees harvesting pepper.

Kumily | Vincent Pulickal

“The influx of pepper from Vietnam and Sri Lanka was the main reason for the fall in pepper price in the Indian market,” said Binoy Kurian, a spices merchant in Kattappana.“When cheaper pepper from these countries continued to flood the market, the price of pepper produced domestically gradually decreased. There was also a stagnation in the market due to the low price as farmers were not ready to sell their produce.”“Now, Indian pepper is free from the threat of Sri Lankan and Vietnamese pepper. It seems the government has heard the lament of the poor farmers.

Even as the usual harvesting time has passed, farmers were reluctant to harvest pepper due to the price fall. With the increase in price, farmers have started harvesting the crop again.”Saji Valummel, a coffee plantation owner in Kattappana, said pepper is usually cultivated as an intercrop in coffee estates under the tree canopies that allow little sunlight.“With coffee becoming increasingly unprofitable of late, pepper had been a saviour for planters like us, who have been hit by poor prices and high labour costs. It had helped us absorb the impact of decline in prices,” he said.