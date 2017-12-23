THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Kerala has approached the Central government, seeking a special package of `7,340 crore in addition to the immediate assistance of `422 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for Ockhi relief, an earlier demand of `992 crore for drought relief in the state has not been met yet. Curiously after cyclone Okchi, `125 crore was sanctioned under this drought demand.

The state had demanded `992 crore from the NDRF for drought relief during 2016-17.

“Ideally, this should be given by 2017-18 financial year. So far, there was no intimation. However, after cyclone Ockhi hit the Kerala coast, we received a communication that `125 crore has been sanctioned. Still the funds have not been transferred yet,” said top sources with the revenue department. Meanwhile, there’s a lack of clarity regarding the `325 crore assistance from the Centre. A communication from the Prime Minister’s Office on December 19 - the day when Narendra Modi visited the Ockhi-hit coast - announced a relief package for cyclone-affected states.

As per the communication, the Centre will dispatch immediate assistance of `325 crore to meet the requirements of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.The communication added the funds would be over and above the assistance of `280 crore to Tamil Nadu and `76 crore to Kerala disbursed earlier this month. However, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said the state has not received any communication regarding this financial assistance.

Fish workers’ outfit petitions Governor

T’Puram: Governor P Sathasivam on Friday forwarded a request from the Kerala State Fish Workers Federation seeking to declare cyclone Ockhi as a national calamity, to the Prime Minister for consideration. A delegation of Kerala State Fish Workers Federation (AITUC) led by senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran met the Governor and submitted a petition requesting the Union Government to declare Ockhi as a national calamity. Former minister K P Rajendran and former MLA T J Anjalose were part of the delegation. They urged the government to come up with a special package to compensate the loss incurred due to the cyclone. The Governor apprised the delegation on the steps already taken by the Central and state governments and the Armed Forces.

Four boats, 42 fishermen return

Kochi: Over three weeks after Cyclone Ockhi devastated the Kerala coast, four boats with 42 fishermen on board returned to shore safely on Friday. Fisheries Department said nearly 330 boats and 3,596 fishermen, who went missing, have returned till date.

3 more bodies identified

T’Puram: Three more fishermen whose bodies were recovered from the sea and kept in the mortuaries of various hospitals were identified on Friday, the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College said. DNA tests helped identify Cleetus, 53, of Jude Colony, Chinnathura, Vilavancode, Kanyakumari; Michael Amin, 37, of Agastheeswaram, Tamil Nadu; and Panidasan, 53, of Varuvilathoppu, Poovar.

Kanam expresses strong protest

T’Puram: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran expressed strong protest over the Centre’s stance that cyclone Ockhi cannot be declared a national calamity. The BJP leaders in Kerala - who have been accusing the state government on Ockhi relief and early warning - should make their stance clear on the issue, he said. “It’s a disaster that affected other states also. During his visit the Prime Minister had offered all support. However the Union Government rejected the demand raised by the state government and majority of the political parties here. It’s another example for Centre’s neglect towards Kerala,” Kanam said.