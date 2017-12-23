THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, which has been under fire from all quarters for expelling two students for hugging on the school premises is getting support from a section of students presently studying in the school.

A few former students started a campaign ‘#isupportstthomas’ in social media supporting the school management in its decision. This was later taken up by the present students.“I support stcs in this particular issue as these people are blowing things way out of proportion with their lies. I believe that whatever the school has done, it is within their right to do so. I will stand up for my school,” read tweets from the handles @im_uh_boy and @artlligator. The online campaign is on platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp.

“As an ex-student, I support the school as I believe it has initiated action after listening to both sides. In the two years I spent in the school, I never had to face such an issue and the teachers have all given us ample freedom. The management is not one which takes an arbitrary decision,” said a former student who passed out in 2016.

The campaign was started after the issue of the expulsion of the students flared up in social media. A section of the students feels the issue is being blown out of proportion. Kerala has its own tradition and culture and it cannot gel well with the western culture, according to the students. It is learned the students are not too keen on adopting the western culture and their belief the issue is being blown out of proportion has spurred the launch of the campaign.

Following the widespread protest, the school recently softened its stand and sent a letter to the Class XII student to report on January 3 for a meeting to decide on the future course of action. However, the school has so far sidelined the plea of the junior girl student to revoke her suspension.