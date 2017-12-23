SABARIMALA: The procession carrying ‘Thanka Anki’, the attire in gold, to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa’s idol during mandala pooja here on December 26, began the four-day journey from Aranmula Lord Parthasarathi temple on Friday.Thousands of devotees gathered at the East Fort of the Aranmula temple when the specially-decorated vehicle carrying the Anki set off at 7 am.

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, members K Raghavan and K P Sankaradas, devaswom commissioner C P Ramaraja Prema Prasad, District Collector R Girija, DSP Satheesh Bino, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham national vice-president D Vijayakumar and former MLA Malethu Saraladevi were present.A 20-member devaswom team headed by Aranmula devaswom assistant commissioner Rajeevkumar and special officer Ajithkumar will accompany the procession up to Sabarimala.Armed police personnel of Pathanamthitta AR camp will give security and safety cover for the Anki procession.

Traditional reception

The procession was accorded traditional reception the entire route, including at Moorthitta Sree Ganapathi temple, Ponnumthottam Devi temple, Nedumprayar Thevalassery Devi temple, Kozhencherry Pampadimon Sree Dharma Sastha temple, Elanthur Bhagavathikunnu Devi temple, Elanthur Lord Ganapathi temple and Prakkanam Devi temple, before reaching Omallur Sree Rakthakandaswami temple for the first night halt at 8 pm.

On the second day on Saturday, the procession will be given receptions at Kodunthara Sree Subramaniaswami temple, Pathanamthitta Sree Sastha temple, Kumbazha Junction, Vettoor Sree Mahavishnu temple and Konni Junction before the night halt at Konni Muringamangalam temple.

On Sunday, the procession will be accorded receptions at Vettoor Sree Ayiravillan temple, Malayalappuzha Devi temple, Mekozhur Rishikesa temple, Kadammanitta Devi temple, Vadasserikara Prayar Sree Mahavishnu temple and Madamon Rishikesa temple before night halt at Ranni-Perunad Sree Sastha temple.

On Monday, the concluding day, the procession, will reach Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple at noon after receiving receptions at Laha Forest IB Junction, Plappally Junction and Nilackal Lord Mahadeva temple. After leaving Pampa at 3 pm, the procession will arrive at Saramkuthi at 5 pm where the reception will be accorded by the devaswom team led by Sabarimala executive officer Chandrasekharan Nair and will lead the procession to the Sannidhanam.

In front of the Sopanam, the Anki will be received by thantri Mahesh Mohanaru and melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri and deeparadhana will be performed after adorning the golden attire on the idol of the Lord at 6.30 pm.