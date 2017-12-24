KOCHI: As many as 26 persons were arrested and 42 cases lodged in raids held at various locations situated in the Kochi Range as Operation Blade resumed here after a lull. The crackdown on the illegal money lenders was resumed on the orders of Kochi Range IG P Vijayan.Of the total 360 raids carried out, several documents, including two cheque books, 278 cheque leaves and 58 title deeds were recovered, in addition to 42 vehicle deeds and 44 registration certificates. The operation yielded four cars and one two-wheeler, besides Rs 9.57 lakh and 26 soverigns of gold.

The 16 raids carried out in Kochi city led to the recovery of cash worth Rs 2.51 lakh. Three cases were registered and two cheque books, two stamp papers and one cheque leaf was also seized. In Ernakulam rural, 53 raids were held, six cases reported and four arrests were made.

In Alappuzha, 97 raids were conducted and four cases were registered while in Kottayam, some 106 raids were held, 22 cases reported and 16 arrests made. The raids in Kottayam yielded four cars, a two-wheeler, 42 vehicle deeds and 44 registration certificates,and cash worth Rs 4. 48 lakh. Of the 88 raids across Idukki, six cases were registered and number of persons arrested. In the raid, stamp papers, 17 cheque leaves and 26 sovereigns of gold were recovered.