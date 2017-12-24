KOCHI: The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate court will pronounce its order on the leakage of chargesheet in the actor assault case to the media, on January 9.Actor Dileep, an accused in the case, had moved the court citing the leakage of the contents in the chargesheet and sought an explanation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in this regard. The actor also submitted a pen drive containing the visuals aired by various news channels on the leakage.

During the hearing, the prosecution denied any role in the document being discussed in public domain and sought to put the blame on the petitioner himself. Meanwhile, the Nedumbassery Police have registered a case under section 228 (A) (1) & (3) of IPC, which stipulates action against printing or publishing of any matter in relation to any proceeding before a court without permission for publishing the statements of the witnesses.