KANNUR: The Governor should break his silence and act accordingly in connection with the widespread attacks against BJP workers in the state, especially in Kannur, demanded BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday. Since the CPM has blatantly violated bilateral peace agreements and unleashed an array of attacks against BJP workers, it has become clear the party in power is in no mood to put their arms down, he alleged.

While speaking to reporters in Kannur at the BJP district committee office, Kummanam lashed out against the annihilation tactics of the CPM. “When violence erupted at Thiruvananthapuram and one of our workers was killed, the Governor had summoned the Chief Minister and DGP and asked them to put an end to the violence. Here we expect the Governor’s intervention,” he said. “We are going to submit a detailed report in connection with the violence in Kannur to the Governor in the coming days.”

Kummanam said the CPM is unleashing attacks against BJP workers in Kannur without any provocation. “The police supposed to protect the citizens’ lives are acting like CPM workers,” he said. “When our workers were attacked in Malur, the attitude of the police officers were contemptible. Some police officers in the district behave like area secretaries. If the government is not able to depoliticise the police force in the district, the BJP will be forced to act for our very survival.”

He also blamed the CPM had changed their tactics with the growing discontent among the public seeing their murder politics. “Now, instead of killing people, they are inflicting grievous injuries through brutal attacks making sure their victims are bed-ridden for long. They have also become a gang of robbers,” alleged Kummanam, citing the incident at Malur, where gold chains and money were taken from BJP workers by the CPM. He also demanded the intervention of Human Rights Commission as there are gross human right violations taking place.

It is not the political opponents , but the seniormost police officer in the state had opined that the law and order situation in the state is in disarray, said Kummanam. Though the state suspended him duly, the allegations he levelled against the government went unanswered, he said.

Kummanam held Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for the battered law and order situation in the district. He also warned that, unless cpm workers get ready to abandon their arms, the talk of peace meetings will be of no use. “It is action, that is the need of the our. Not the peace talks’, said Kummanam.