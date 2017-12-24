KOZHIKODE: KPCC president M M Hassan on Saturday revealed senior leader A K Antony was against the move to unseat the then Chief Minister K Karunakaran in the wake of the ISRO spy case in 1995. Despite Antony's stiff opposition, Oommen Chandy and himself continued to press for Karunakaran's ouster, he said. Hassan's disclosure, 22 years after the veteran Congressman was eased out of the top post, came during a meeting held to commemorate Karunakaran.

M M Hassan

‘‘I now regret having acted against Karunakaran. A K Antony was against removing Karunakaran, but the media at the time claimed the 'oust Karunakaran' campaign was spearheaded by Antony. However, the truth was anything but,’’ Hassan said.

‘‘The removal of Karunakaran badly affected the party. Oommen Chandy and I refused to heed Antony. There's also a great deal of sadness at what had happened. I originally wanted to lay bare my thoughts in the memoir, which I'm planning to write some day. But I decided to make this statement today since it's the leader’s commemoration meet,’’ he said. Incidentally, it was Antony who succeeded Karunakaran as CM following his resignation after the ‘A’ faction in the state Congress turned up the heat.

Chandy and Chennithala stay mum on revelation

T’Puram: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy refused to comment on KPCC chief M M Hassan's revelation in the ISRO spy case. Responding to queries in this regard, Chandy said the question should be directed at Hassan. The KPCC interim chief's unexpected statement has raised many eyebrows within the party. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has also not responded to Hassan's revelations in the spy case. A section of Congress leaders believe that the statement is part of Hassan's strategy to continue as KPCC president by appeasing A K Antony. However, the new development is likely to kick up a controversy within the party.

Espionage case related to space programme

The espionage case pertained to allegations of transfer of certain confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries by two scientists and four others, including two Maldivian women. The case was first investigated by the state police and later handed over to the CBI, which found no espionage as was alleged to have taken place.