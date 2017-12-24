KOTTAYAM: The bickering between the followers of Kerala Congress (M) and Janapaksham led by P C George MLA took an ugly turn on Saturday, after the KC (M) headquarters in Kottayam was attacked allegedly by the Janapaksham workers. On the basis of a complaint filed by KC (M) leaders, Kottayam West police arrested as many as 14 workers of Janapaksham, including its state general secretary Maleth Prathapan and were later let off on bail.

It all commenced after a march taken out by the Janapaksham followers, arrived near KC (M) office near Pulimood junction, around noon. KC (M) leaders alleged stones and glass bottles were hurled at the office by a group Janapaksham followers. They also destroyed flex boards and banners of the recently held KC (M) mega conference. Glass panes of windows were broken in the attack.

Earlier, a tiff between KC (M) and Janapaksham followers was developing over a comment made by P C George that he would eat rice given to dog if KC (M) could ensure the participation of one lakh people in its mega conference. Following this, Youth Front (M) followers provided rice to a dog on Friday, symbolically giving it to George.

Janapaksham workers on Saturday organised a protest meeting in front of the KSRTC bus stand and allegedly attacked KC (M) office while returning after attending the protests.

KC (M) workers organised a march in the town in protest against the attack on their office. KC (M) district secretary Sunny Thekkedam demanded strict action against those behind the attack. Meanwhile, Janapaksham leader Maleth Prathapan dismissed the allegations.