KOCHI: Spreading awareness on the need to improve physical agility to lead a healthy life, the second high-altitude marathon will be held in Munnar on February 10 and 11. The marathon is part of the efforts to project Munnar, the most popular hill station in South India, as an adventure tourism destination, said Employment and Training Department director Sriram Venkataraman, who is also the chief patron of Munnar Marathon, here on Saturday.

Munnar Marathon is the second high-altitude marathon in the country after Ladakh Marathon and it tests the limits of human endurance. The Ultra Marathon (71 km) scheduled to be held on February 10 will pass through Kanan Devan Cardamom hills located 2,200 metres above sea level. On February 11, three marathons - 42 km marathon, 21 km half marathon and 7 km Run for Fun - will be held, said race director Senthil Kumar.

The Munnar Marathon has got the approval from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), he said. The Munnar Marathon will be a green marathon, in which only eco-friendly products will be used. The marathon will seek the support of the public to keep the hill station garbage-free and create awareness on safe disposal of garbage at the source itself.

As part of the Clean Munnar initiative, a state-level competition will be held in Munnar in January for college students on production of handicrafts from garbage. Munnar Kestrel Adventures are the organisers of the marathon. The income from the marathon will be used for imparting training to promising athletes. The students recommended by SAI and government authorities will be imparted free training, said Senthil Kumar.