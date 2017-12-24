THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as reports on the differences of opinion between two CPI Ministers over the Kurinji sanctuary are on, the party state leadership has played down the issue. Terming it natural for two government departments to have different approaches in an issue, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said on Saturday the attempt was to earmark the boundaries. “The notification itself mentions about the rights of those staying in the sanctuary.

As per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the Forest Department has the right to protect the sanctuary. When two departments give their reports on the issue, it’s natural for them to have two different approaches. The conclusion is what is important. Based on these reports, the government will take the final decision,” Kanam said. Meanwhile, Minister K Raju said no ministers’ sub-committee was formed to visit the sanctuary. The Ministers would give individual reports to the Chief Minister, he said.