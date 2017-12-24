SABARIMALA: Preparations have been completed for the mandala pooja, marking the conclusion of the 41-day-long first phase of the annual pilgrimage season, on Tuesday. The auspicious mandala pooja ceremony, after adorning the Thanka Anki on the idol of Lord Ayyappa, will be held between 11.04 am and 11.40 am.

Kalabhabhishekam

Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed as part of the mandala pooja ceremony. Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru will perform the brahmakalasa pooja in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at the mandapam of the temple at 10 am. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri and melsanthi by circumambulating the sreekovil of the temple.

Neyyabhishekam

As part of the preparations for the mandala pooja, the timing of neyyabhishekam will be restricted up to 9.30 am.

Temple to be closed at 10 am

After closure of the sreekovil after mandala pooja at 1 pm, the temple will be opened at 4 am and after the conduct of the rou- tine poojas, will be closed at 10 pm on Tuesday.

Reopens on December 30

The temple will be reopened on December 30 afternoon, marking the beginning of the 21-day long Makaravilakku season, the concluding phase of the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season.