THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The survey of Kurinji sanctuary should be completed at the earliest so as to earmark its boundaries and settle individual rights, said Forest Minister K Raju. He said the department is ready to rehabilitate those who have legal rights inside the sanctuary.The Forest Department is of the view the survey activities should be completed soon. Only then the encroachments can be identified and eviction process can be carried out, he said. On reports of differences between the Revenue and Forest departments over eviction, Raju termed them baseless.

In a detailed statement, K Raju said no Cabinet sub-committee had been set up to visit Kurinjimala. The Chief Minister had asked the Revenue, Power and Forest Ministers to hold discussions with the people’s representatives there and address the people’s concerns, to facilitate the final notification. Neither the LDF Government nor the Forest Department is in favour of protecting the encroachers. As per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, only an approximate boundary is mentioned in the Intention Notification. The extent of land borders may not be exact in the notification. The area may differ in the final notification. The department is ready to rehabilitate anyone who has legal rights inside the sanctuary. If the local residents are not willing, the government will think of other solutions.

The entire block 58 and 183rd part of 62 are part of the notification.

The survey is being carried out to finalise the area to be included in the notification. The Forest Department wants the survey to be completed at the earliest and fix the boundaries of the sanctuary. Further, the Minister said the delay in earmarking the land was due to certain opposition at the local level.