THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Special underwater prayers will be held in the sea off Kovalam on Sunday for the fishermen claimed by the sea during Cyclone Ockhi.Twelve scuba divers will spend 5 to 10 minutes underwater reading the all-religion prayer which will be laminated and taken with them. The event is being organised by Thiruvananthapuram-based marine research group Friends of Marine Life (FML) and Bond Safari, which promotes underwater tourism in Kovalam. “Our divers will join those of Bond Safari for the event. The event is planned for 11.30 am. We also plan to take photograph and video footage of the event,” FML convener Robert Panipilla said.

The death toll in the Ockhi disaster has crossed 70, even as the coastal villages of Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari districts wait with hope for the safe return of many more fishermen still missing in the sea. Churches along the coast are planning special prayer sessions during Christmas for the victims of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force conducted multiple sorties on Saturday for tracing the missing fishermen, but failed to locate any. Fishermen from Kanyakumari accompanied IAF personnel aboard an An-32 aircraft which covered 6,173 sq km in three-and-a-half hours 130 nautical miles west of Minicoy island.

Fishermen believe the missing boats may have drifted further west of the Lakshadweep archipelago in the storm. “Till date, the IAF has sent 54 sorties as part of the search and rescue operations,’’ a defence spokesperson said.

Four bodies identified

T’Puram/Kochi: Three bodies of cyclone Ockhi victims, kept at the morgue of the Government Medical College and General Hospitalhave been identified after DNA tests. The bodies at the Medical College were identified to be those of Cleetus, 53, from Kanyakumari and Michael Ameen, 37, from Agneeswaram Kovil Street, Tamil Nadu. The body at the General Hospital was identified to be that of Panidasan, 63, from Poovar.

Three other bodies - two at the Medical College and one at Sri Chitra Institute - are yet to be identified. A total of 19 people have been brought dead to the Medical College Hospital after the cyclone Meanwhile, the body of another fisherman, was identified in Kochi on Saturday. The body of Alexander, a Tamil Nadu native, kept at Aluva Taluk Hospital was identified and sent to his native place. The Fisheries Department has issued an alert cautioning the fisherman against venturing into the sea in view of the turbulance.