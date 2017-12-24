KOCHI: M A Yusuff Ali, managing director and chairman of Lulu Group, has provided a financial assistance of D2 crore for the fishermen community affected by Ockhi. He donated D1 crore to the Latin Diocese Relief fund. A cheque of D1 crore was handed over by Joy Sadananthan, Lulu Group Regional Director, on behalf of Yusuf Ali to president of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council M Susa Pakiam. This is in addition to the D1 crore he donated to the state government’s relief operations.

