Yusuff Ali provides E2 crore financial aid
Published: 24th December 2017
Last Updated: 24th December 2017 07:47 AM | A+A A- |
KOCHI: M A Yusuff Ali, managing director and chairman of Lulu Group, has provided a financial assistance of D2 crore for the fishermen community affected by Ockhi. He donated D1 crore to the Latin Diocese Relief fund. A cheque of D1 crore was handed over by Joy Sadananthan, Lulu Group Regional Director, on behalf of Yusuf Ali to president of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council M Susa Pakiam. This is in addition to the D1 crore he donated to the state government’s relief operations.