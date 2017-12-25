THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty-two bodies recovered from the sea in the wake of cyclone Ockhi are yet to be identified even as the total death toll in the disaster, according to the government, has shot up to 74.Sixteen bodies recovered and brought to Kozhikode are yet to be identified or claimed by the kin. Three each in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram (Ponnani), five in Ernakulam, two bodies kept at Kannur and one each in Thrissur, Kollam and Kasargod also have not been identified, according to the latest figures released by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

The state government had earlier announced DNA tests will be conducted to identify the dead fishermen. Several of the recovered bodies had been identified in this manner and were handed over to the kin in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Kerala had received the cyclone warning on November 30. The IAF, Navy and Coast Guard had launched search and rescue operations for the missing men on December 1.

On Saturday also, the IAF had taken fishermen from Kanyakumari along on its aircraft for the search and rescue mission beyond Minicoy in the Lakshadweep archipelago. As many as 221 houses in the state were destroyed by the cyclone and 3,253, damaged.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram-based ‘Theeradesa Netruvedi’ has demanded action against government officials for failing to take adequate disaster mitigation measures.