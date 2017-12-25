THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the alleged intolerance being shown by right-wing Hindu groups, Mar Baselios Cleemis, major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, said people of the country could not be labelled as non-Indians since they believed in Christianity. The comment — in the backdrop of the Satna incident in Madhya Pradesh — came during the midnight Holy Mass at the St Mary’s Cathedral in Pattom on Sunday.

Alleging religious conversion, a mob linked to a right-wing Hindu group had allegedly attacked Catholic carol singers in Satna and also set a priest’s car ablaze a week ago. Instead of taking action against the attackers, the police detained the singers, a priest had said. All 32 carollers, accompanied by two priests, who were singing carols, were picked up and taken to the police station. Eight priests who later went to the station to enquire about the incident were also taken into custody. The mob had attacked the Christian students inside the police station and set fire to the priest’s car parked outside.

“The country should accept all beliefs. But our country is presently facing severe trouble over religious beliefs. Our country should be sustained for long,” he said. The prelate also criticised US President Donald Trump for declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.According to Cleemis, it was a deliberate move intended to spark tensions in the country.