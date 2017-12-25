THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state. “I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and Keralites all over the world, on the joyous occasion of Christmas. May our celebration of Christmas enrich our lives with the eternal spirit of love, compassion, generosity and forgiveness and strengthen our social harmony,” Sathasivam said. In his Christmas message to Malayalis across the world, Pinarayi said the teachings of Jesus Christ, who did many sacrifices for the oppressed and the down-trodden, were all the more relevant in modern times. “Let the birthday of Jesus Christ help spread the message of sacrifice, love, tolerance and peace,” Pinarayi said.

