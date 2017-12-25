KOLLAM:Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma came down heavily on DGP Jacob Thomas, describing him as a hypocrite and adding his true colour would be made known to the society soon.Answering questions about the spat between Thomas and state government at the Kollam Press Club on Sunday, the Minister said he dug his own grave though opportunity was provided to him.

“Jacob Thomas believes he’s right and he alone is right. His blabbering in any way is not going to have an effect on the government, which has nothing to conceal from the people,” said Mercykutty Amma.

Asked about the future course of action against the DGP, she said ‘appropriate action’, including legal, will be explored against him. The 1985 batch IPS officer was put under suspension, pending inquiry, last Wednesday for allegedly criticising the state government for its handling of fishermen-related issues post Cyclone Ockhi. Thomas, who was working as the Institute of Management in Government director in Thiruvananthapuram, was the Vigilance director prior to that. In a sarcastic post on Facebook the other day, he had questioned the government’s assessment for the Ockhi package.