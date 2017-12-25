THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to appoint former Commissioner for Entrance Examinations(CEE) B S Mavoji as chairperson of the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has come in for sharp criticism from various Dalit and Adivasi groups.

According to them, Mavoji was responsible for the Dalit and Adivasi students losing their share of seats in the professional education sector. In a joint statement, M Geethanandan, coordinator, Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha and Sasikumar Kizhakkedam, secretary, Manusha Mishra Vivaha Sangham said only a person from the judiciary, who can approach issues of Dalits and Adivasis with an open mind, should be appointed as the commission’s chairperson. “Already there is a case against Mavoji pertaining to the transfer of medical and engineering seats, earmarked for Dalits and Adivasis, to candidates belonging to the other sections. The government and the SC/ST Commission are constitutionally-bound to look into this charge. Appointing a person, who is accused of being anti-Dalit at the the helm of the same commission, is a challenge to the rule of law, they said. The Dalit and Adivasi leaders urged the government to rescind the order on Mavoji’s appointment.