KOCHI: Foreign tourists’ arrival in Kerala has dropped significantly this season due to peak tax rate of 28 per cent, but the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions/Events (MICE) segment, which was down in the dumps, is making a comeback, thanks to a relaxation in the new liquor policy.

Industry sources said two crucial moves — the extension of bar timings until 11 pm (from earlier 10 pm) and permission to serve liquor in banquet halls — have helped hotels and restaurants to woo MICE tourists to the state. The previous UDF Government’s liquor policy had severely dented MICE tourism in the state. After growing at 9.1 per cent in 2013, it fell to 4.8 in 2014 and plummeted to 0.6 in 2015.

“The new liquor policy has helped the MICE segment. The extension of bar timings by one hour and opening up banquet halls to serve liquor have helped us attract big corporate houses,” said Crowne Plaza-Kochi executive assistant manager Dileep Kumar P I.

He said companies like Pfizer and Larsen & Toubro recently held major conferences at Crowne Plaza, mainly due to easing of the liquor policy.CGH Earth Group CEO Jose Dominic said the reversal of the “absurd and accidental” liquor policy has indeed removed one serious barrier.

“We still have the meaningless bar closures on the first of every month and on so many festival days. One relaxation that is needed badly is beer and wine for independent restaurants,” said Dominic, who also called for a reduction in the peak rate of 28 per cent GST in the tourism sector.

CGH Earth Group CEO Jose Dominic said the high tax in India in tourism was creating an even bigger barrier as far as foreign incentives are concerned.“Kerala was a big attraction for incentive travel from Europe. The peak rate of 28 per cent GST is a serious competitive disadvantage as compared to other destinations. Kerala, which attracts foreign travellers and also depends on foreign tourism, is especially impacted.

“It’s necessary that foreign tourism has a tax rate comparable to the one prevailing in other destinations in South East Asia, which is between 7 to 12 as against India’s 28 per cent,” said Dominic.

Sri Lanka has 16 per cent and zero visa fees. “Hence if there can’ be a rollback from the peak rate of 28 per cent, then the tax rate needs to be moderated at least in foreign tourism,” he said.