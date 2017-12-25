THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president M M Hassan’s confession he regretted acting against then Chief Minister K Karunakaran during the ISRO spy scandal 22 years ago has prompted a question from S Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist and key accused who was later fully acquitted. “He’s making a confession that they used the spy case. But was this an idea which abruptly struck them or did they create the spy scandal to oust Karunakaran?’’ he asked.

“There’s a ruling party and there’s the police which function under the government. Add two and two and what do you get? Who’s behind this case?’’ added Narayanan, who recently demanded the case should be reopened to identify the real ‘brains’ behind the case. The Supreme Court had acquitted Narayanan in 1998.