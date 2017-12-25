THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A complaint has been registered with the Election Commission against Nilambur MLA P V Anwar, who is already facing allegations of land grab and other irregularities related to the construction of a water theme park in Kozhikode.

The government forwarded the complaint received from the governor’s office to the Election Commission. Chief Secretary K M Abraham said the complaint was forwarded to the Election Commission a few weeks ago. In the compliant it has been alleged Anwar did not disclose the details about the property owned by his wife while submitting the affidavit.