THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The religious study centres run by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) are set for a tectonic shift in their overall outlook and functioning, with the coordination committee overseeing the centres’ management submitting a series of recommendations, including vocational training in the syllabus, to the board.

The committee has mooted providing training in the manufacture of pooja materials like incense sticks, camphor, wick and rose water. TDB president A Padmakumar said the board meeting will take a decision on the suggestions.“The centres have a good track record and the board is keen to develop them. We will look into the suggestions and the worthy ones will be implemented at the earliest,” he said.

The other recommendations submitted by the panel headed by Hindu scholar Mannady Ponnamma include providing reservation to the centre’s students in admissions to colleges under the TDB and reservation in appointments to the TDB temples and offices for those who complete the course.The study centres, classified into A, B and C categories, situated on the premises of various temples offer a five-year course with common syllabus. The TDB provides a yearly grant of `2,000, `1,600 and `1,400, respectively, depending on the centres’ classification. The new board has decided to give `500 as monthly honorarium to one teacher of a centre.

About 250 centres attached to temples owned by Devaswom Boards and private managements across the state will be the beneficiaries of the scheme.After implementing the common syllabus two years ago, the TDB had conducted two exams — model and final — for students of pradhama, first year. Of the 2,888 who appeared for the model exam, 1,999 students, who secured 40 per cent and above, came through.

Scholar Mathra Sundaresan, general convener of the coordination committee, said the suggestions, when implemented, will draw more youngsters to the centres.

Sundaresan also voiced concern at the attitude displayed by a section of the TDB staff who fail to give due importance to the centres. “There is inordinate delay in sanctioning new centres. There have been instances of some of the staffers disregarding the board’s orders on the centres,” he said.A major chunk of the `97.14 lakh annual allocation in the TDB budget is going to lapse due to official apathy, he said.

250

Study centres across the state will benefit from a scheme to give a monthly honorarium to teachers

Rs 97 L

The annual allocation of the Travancore Devaswom Board budget