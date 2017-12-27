KANNUR: In yet another incident of political violence, two CPM workers were hacked by alleged RSS workers at Mattannur on Monday night, aggravating the situation in the area, which had already become tense after the attack against five RSS men last week. Dr K T Sudheer Kumar, 47, son of former Municipal Chairman of Mattannur K C Chandran and Sreejith, 38, brother of ward councillor Sreeja, were attacked by a gang of nine who are believed to be RSS workers, near the Ayyallur library around 9.45 pm. The duo sustained serious injuries and were taken to A K G Memorial Cooperative Hospital at Kannur and they were later shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, where they underwent emergency surgery. Sudheer, a homoeo doctor, is working in the Chavassery Valora Government Homoeo Clinic.

CPM district committee lamented the attack and called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Mattannur and Iritty municipalities and Thillankery, Koodali, Malur and Keezhallur panchayats. The police registered a case against nine BJP workers in connection with the incident. It was only last week five BJP workers were attacked and seriously injured by alleged CPM workers at Sivapuram near Malur. Monday night’s incident is considered a retaliatory attack by the BJP.

A large posse of police force under Iritty Dysp Prajeesh Thottathil is camping at the site. Since both parties have drawn swords and are in a gung-ho mood, normal life has been threatened. It is feared more attacks will follow in the coming days.CPM district secretary P Jayarajan has come out strongly against BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan and RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri in connection with the attack. “Kummanam was in Mattannur during his visit to the district on Saturday and he and Valsan Thillankeri along with other local leaders of the region met at Mattannur Karyalayam and conspired to unleash attacks against CPM workers in the area.

The police should investigate this matter seriously and should take cases against them,” Jayarajan said in his Facebook post. The silence of the Congress also should be viewed seriously as they are not ready to lament the brutal attacks of BJP workers, who are unleashing attacks against CPM workers in the name of ‘red terrorism’, a campaign they have been unsuccessfully trying to spread across the state, Jayarajan said.