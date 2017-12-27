THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly a month into the cyclone Ockhi disaster, the odds of finding the still missing fishermen are turning slimmer, but the Catholic Church and fishermen organisations in the state fear that more than 250 men, including men from Thuthoor in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, are yet to return. Since December 1, the defence forces have been successful in rescuing/assisting over 770 fishermen.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his December-19 tour of the affected areas, had expressed hope that all the men would be home for Christmas, the last few days have failed to come up with encouraging news. “Our enquiries show 252 men from Kerala and Thuthoor in Tamil Nadu are still missing,” T Peter, general secretary, National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF), said.

Fr Eugene H Pereira, Vicar-General of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, said 85 men who went fishing in small craft from Thiruvananthapuram district are still missing. “Another 185 men who ventured into the sea from Kochi and Thuthoor (the Thuthoor Forane is under this archdiocese) are also missing. Forty men from Thiruvananthapuram district who left from these harbours are likely to be in the latter list,’’ Pereira said.

Ever since it first launched search and rescue operations on December 1 after Cyclone Ockhi struck, the Air Force alone has scoured a total 2.28 lakh sq km. The Navy and the Coast Guard also have covered vast swathes of the sea with the government launching frantic efforts to locate men and boats that left Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts. “The Air Force is flying on all days as part of the search and rescue operations. The pilots are still stationed in Thiruvananthapuram.

The naval and Coast Guard vessels also continue to be deployed on the mission,” a defence spokesperson said. The defence agencies are also on stand-by for distress signals from the missing boats which may have drifted into the neighbourhood of the Maldives archipelago, the spokesperson said.As on December 18, the Air Force has rescued 17, assisted 53 fishermen and recovered one body.

The Navy rescued 139 men, assisted 180 others and recovered four bodies. The Coast Guard rescued/assisted 488 men and recovered nine corpses.