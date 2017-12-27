Relatives inconsolable on seeing the bodies of the victims at the hospital

MALAPPURAM: Six children, four from a family, died after a country boat capsized at Naranippuzha, near Changaramkulam, on Tuesday. The victims are Praseena, 12, Pooja, 15, Janisha, 11, Vaishna, 15, Aadhinath, 14 and Aadhidev, 8. The incident occurred at 5 pm when the children along with their relative, Velayudhan, 55, ventured into the nearby backwater which is part of Biyyam Kayal, in the boat.

A woman weeps near the body

of a victim of the tragedy | Express

Velayudhan managed to swim to safety while two girls, Shivagi, 17, and Fathima, 14, were rescued by local residents. The victims’ bodies were recovered by the rescue workers by 6 pm. All of them were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared them ‘brought dead.’

Fathima and Shivagi are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Changaramkulam. Velayudhan has been referred to a private hospital in Thrissur.

Ponnani tahsildar G Nirmalkumar, who visited the spot, said `1 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the families of the victims. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, N Shamsudheen MLA, Malappuram district police chief Debesh Kumar Behera and additional district magistrate T M Vijayan visited the hospital.

Tuesday’s boat accident took away four members of Mappalakkal family.

The children were taken to the backwater by Velayudhan, the eldest of the Mappalakkal brothers.

Velayudhan lost his daughter Vaishna while his brother Jayan lost his two daughters Janeesha and Pooja. The younger brother of Mappalakkal Prakashan lost his daughter Praseena.

According to local residents, dense presence of aquatic plants led to the tragedy.

“The children might have failed to swim and reach the bank due to the presence of aquatic plants,” said local resident Kunjunni P. Neighbours believe the victims could make it if the water was free of weeds.

“Even Velayudhan failed to easily swim although he has been working as a fisherman for long,” Kunjunni said. Water at Naranippuzha remains stagnant as local farmers tend to set up bunds in order to make use of water for agricultural requirements. Naranippuzha is part of Kole wet lands.

The bodies of the victims were put for public viewing at Changaramkulam, where hundreds of local residents and relatives paid their last respects to the children. Prominent persons from various walks of the life including speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Minister for Education C Raveendranath and Minister for Cooperation A C Moideen paid their respects at the hospital. Besides, Nannammukku and Alamkode panchayats will observe a hartal as part of mourning for the victims.