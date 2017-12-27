KOCHI: The Ernakulam south police have begun an inquiry into the complaint lodged by actor Parvathy against those who allegedly abused her on social media for her remarks against a Mammootty film.

Earlier, she had filed a petition before state police chief Loknath Behera who directed the police officers to take appropriate action.

According to police officers, an inquiry is on against unidentified persons who trolled and abused the actor on various online platforms. “A case has been registered under sections 507 and 509 of the IPC and section 57 of the IT Act,” said an officer.

At an open forum organised on the sidelines of the recently held IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram, the actor raised her voice against glorifying misogyny on screen. Hinting at Mammootty film ‘Kasaba’, Parvathy had said, “I had watched a film recently, to my bad luck. With all respect to the makers, the film disappointed me, as it featured a great actor spitting totally misogynistic dialogues.

A lot of people feel cinema reflects life and society. So when a superstar mouths such a dialogue, people might think it’s sexy and cool.” However, she did not mention the actor’s name.As soon as the news spread that Parvathy had spoken against the superstar, fans started trolling her online. According to her complaint, she received threats and abuse on social media.