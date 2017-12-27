KOCHI: Soon time will not be a constraint for the Kochiites to hang out at Subash park, the green lung of the city, as the Corporation is planning to give a New Year gift to people by scraping the time restriction which the civic body imposed on the functioning of the park. According to the plan, the Corporation will throw open the park to the public from 6 am to 9 pm.

Though the Corporation is yet to discuss the matter in the council, the governing body for the park which is headed by the Mayor has decided to submit a proposal before the Town Planning Committee to extend its functioning from morning to evening.“At present, the park is open to the public from evening 4 and will be closed by 9 pm. Though there was a suggestion to extend the timing it was in the cold storage for several months. Now, the turnout of visitors has witnessed a huge rise. This may have led the Corporation to reschedule the timing,” said a source associated with the park.

The Kochi Corporation is also planning to impose a nominal entry fee for visitors. “As per the plan, the entry fee will be applicable from 9 am to 3 pm. During the peak hours, there will not be any fee. However, the final decision will be taken only in the council,” said a source with the Corporation. Though the Corporation has opened the park to the public after the renovation work, the time restriction has irked many especially those who love green spaces. It was in 2015, the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had opened the Subhash Park for the public after carrying out renovation works to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore.

Ever since the C Hed took over the management and maintenance of the park using the CSR fund of Geojith Financial Service, many projects popped up at the park which also attracted the public. Modernising of the watering system, lawns, upgrading the lighting system are the major works undertaken by the C Hed using the SCR fund. “By January first week, we can open the park from morning to evening,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.