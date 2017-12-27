THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday decided to recommend the Governor to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act for making reclamation/conversion of paddy fields a non-bailable offence and to directly reclaim large paddy fields for industrial purposes. The Cabinet that met here approved the draft proposal and decided to demand the Governor to promulgate the ordinance.

According to the amendment, the government is for making reclamation/conversion of paddy fields a non-bailable offence. It also proposes to permit panchayats to take over unused paddy fields without the owner’s permission and do farming there. In the case of industrial purposes, the government can directly reclaim large paddy fields and the approval of the Local Level Monitoring committees are not needed.

As per the present Act, if any paddy reclamation is identified, then the village officer or the Agriculture officer should report to the court. As of now, those who reclaim land are only slapped with a fine. But the amendment will make it a non-bailable offence, bringing in a drastic change. With respect to authorising panchayats to do farming in unused paddy fields, the panchayats only need to give a fixed amount as lease to the landowner.

