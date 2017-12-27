THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will launch ‘Arogya Jagratha’ programme next month aimed at preventing and controlling infectious diseases. The year-long programme is being implemented with the cooperation of Aardram Mission, Local Self-Government Department and other departments. The Health Department finalised the programme at a meeting here chaired by Health Minister K K Shylaja. Haritha Kerala Mission chairperson T N Seema, Health Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan, NHM director Kesavendra Kumar, Suchitwa Mission director T Mitra and DHS L Saritha were present among others. Instead of pre-monsoon activities for preventing and controlling the outbreak of infectious diseases, Arogya Jagratha will be a one year-long programme, Shylaja said.

Though several programmes were implemented and precautions were taken in the past, infectious diseases could only be controlled and prevented to a certain extent, she said. In this context the government has come up with an effective programme for preventing infectious diseases, she said. As part of Arogya Jagratha, several programmes such as awareness classes, house visits and destroying mosquito breeding sources will be held.

A state-level coordination committee will be formed as part of the programme. The ministers will lead the programme in each of the districts. The programme is envisaged in such a way that everyone is actively involved in it. Moreover, one staff each will be deployed for 50 houses as part of the programme.

Apart from this, a Health Force will be set up in each ward, which will help strengthen the ward-level sanitation committee.

Various departments along with Haritha Keralam, Kudumbashree, Suchitwa Mission, NGOs, people’s representatives will be made part of the cleanliness drive. Awareness classes will be held in Ayalkootams, anganwadis, schools and other institutions. Apart from prevention and control of infectious diseases, Arogya Jagratha will also focus on tackling any outbreak. As part of Arogya Jagratha, the treatment protocol will be made available to the doctors online. Continuous medical education will also be imparted online. A panel of expert doctors will be formed in the district as well as state level, who will guide the other doctors in prevention and control of infectious diseases.