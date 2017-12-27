THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist and founder and editorial chairman of ‘Destination Kerala’ magazine, Mathukutty J Kunnappally, died here on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 75. A journalist with a career spanning four decades, he had contributed extensively to Malayalam dailies like ‘Deepika’ and ‘Janayugam’ and magazines such as ‘Kerala Sabdam,’ ‘Chitrabhoomi,’ ‘Nana,’ and ‘Grihalakshmi.’

He is survived by wife Aleyamma (former employee, Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram) and sons George Kunnappally and Jose Kunnappally.

The mortal remains will be kept at his residence (‘Blue Mountain’, 401, Prasanth Nagar, near Ulloor) on Wednesday from 8 am onwards. The cremation will be held at Santhi Kavadam at 3 pm. Ph: 9495506643.

