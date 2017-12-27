THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K M Abraham, who will step down as Chief Secretary this month-end, will take over as chairman of the Kerala State Innovation Council, the government said on Tuesday.

Materials scientist Pulickel Ajayan, Infosys funding member S D Shibulal, banking expert Shyam Sreenivasan and scientist K M Abraham (US) will be the members.

The council was formed by the state government to push through policies that spur innovation. K M Abraham will continue to serve as CEO of Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

He will serve as ex-officio secretary Finance (Infrastructure) and Planning and Economic Affairs (Development and Innovation) departments, the government said. Abraham is scheduled to step down as Chief Secretary on December 31.