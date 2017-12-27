THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Administrative Service (KAS), meant to streamline government services and to mould an efficient second-rung officer rank, will come into being on January 1, the government announced on Tuesday. The decision was finalised in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday which also okayed the special rules for KAS. The rules were given final shape after discussions with service organisations. The KAS will offer better opportunities at the higher levels of government for efficient officers, the government said. For the recruitment to KAS, there will be three streams: One, direct recruit with an upper age limit of 32 years.

SC/ST communities will get an exemption in the age limit. University degree is the basic qualification. The second route is to appoint existing employees through transfers. The age limit for this is 40 years and educational qualification is a university degree.Permanent employees with two years of service and not included in the first gazetted post or above can apply. The third route is open to officers in the first gazetted post or above. Education qualification is a university degree and the age limit is 50 years.

Kannur Airport Connectivity Package

The Cabinet has given clearance for connectivity packages for the Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) project. The Mattannur-Vayanthode stretch of the Thalassery-Koduvallay-Mambram-Mattannur-Airport Road route will be included in the package. The Cabinet gave in-principle approval for four-laning the Kuttiadi-Nadapuram-Peringathur-Mekunnu-Panooor-Pookode-Koothuparamba-Mattannur Road and the Mananthavady-Peravoor-Sivapuram-Mattannur Road.

The government will recommend the Centre to develop the Kootupuzha bridge-Irutti-Mattannur-Vayanthode-Melechivva-Chalode-Mattannur-Airport Road as a four-lane artery. The Thaliparamba -Cherkala -Mayyil-Chalode Road will be four-laned with funding through KIIFB.

Government To Appeal Against HC Order

The government will appeal against the High Court order which quashed the decision to implement reservation for SC/ST communities in teaching-non teaching staff appointments in aided colleges that lack minority status.

New Division For Fire And Rescue Service

The Fire and Rescue Service will open a new division headquartered in Kannur. The Cabinet okayed the proposal on Tuesday. Eight new posts will be created for the new division.