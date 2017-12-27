‘Express’ team led by TNIE Thiruvananthapuram Assistant Manager and unit head Krishna Sharma handing over the cheque of C1 lakh to C Bini in the presence of Poonthura Parish vicar Fr Justin Judin at his official residence near Poonthura church | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kochi-based businessman V V Kasthurirangan has contributed a financial aid of `1 lakh for the family of Christy, 51, of Poonthura who died in the sea after getting stranded in Cyclone Ockhi. On behalf of Kasthurirangan, The New Indian Express team handed over the cheque to C Bini, the daughter of Christy.

He came forward to lend a helping hand to the crisis-ridden family after Express published a report titled ‘Go to sea or not? Son of dead Kerala fisherman faces uncertain future’ on December 4, featuring the plight of the family. The cheque was handed over in the presence of Poonthura vicar Father Justin Judin at his official residence near Poonthura church.

Bini, a Class XII student at St Thomas School at Poonthura, and her family lost their sole breadwinner in the disaster which battered the sea off Kerala coast. The report said the family needed to start from scratch to make a living. Elder son Bobby had discontinued his studies and he had also no option left to move forward as his father never wanted his children to pursue in his footsteps. Bini’s mother Jacintha is a housewife and they are staying in a thatched hut.

According to Kasthurirangan, he was touched by the plight of the family and hence he decided to donate `1 lakh for the further studies of Bini. “Hopefully, it would help the family to continue the studies of that girl. In our society, poor children also have to study. We need to give an atmosphere to their family. I am a bachelor and I am very much fond of philanthropic activities.

So, I saw the news report and decided to give away the money,” he said. Kasthurirangan has been engaging in philanthropic activities for quite some time. He had also donated `1.5 lakh earlier to Vishnu Priya, a victim of Endosulfan tragedy, based on The New Indian Express report. In 2013, he donated `10 lakh to the General Hospital at Ernakulam for the welfare of cancer patients.