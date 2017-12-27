THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paul Antony, a 1983 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, will take over as the new Chief Secretary in the new year. He will succeed K M Abraham to the top post. The latter’s tenure is slated to end on December 31. A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the appointment of Paul Antony who is now serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (Industries).

In January, Antony had expressed his willingness to step down as Industries Secretary after he was named third accused in the nepotism charges levelled against E P Jayarajan who held the Industries portfolio. A C Moideen, who succeeded Jayarajan as Industries Minister took the stand Antony need quit only if found guilty.

Antony has served in various capacities. His previous assignments include development commissioner of the Cochin Special Economic Zone, chairman of the Cochin Port Trust, Power Department secretary and chairman and managing director of the Kerala State Electricity Board. Antony is a post graduate in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. He also has a masters in public economic management from the Birmingham University, UK.