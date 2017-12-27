SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here was closed on Tuesday after Mandala Pooja, marking the conclusion of the first phase of the 41-day-long pilgrimage season. Thousands of pilgrims witnessed the pooja, after adorning the idol of Lord Ayyappa with the golden attire during uchcha pooja, performed under the leadership of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri.



Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, member K P Sankaradas, Devaswom Commissioner C P Ramaraja Prema Prasad, Devaswom chief engineer V Sankaran Potti, executive engineer Ajithkumar and Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer Chandrasekharan were present at the ceremony. After the closure at 1 pm, the temple was reopened at 4 pm for the pilgrims to offer worship. The temple was closed at 10 pm after athazha pooja and harivarasanam. The temple will be reopened at 5 pm on December 30 for the concluding phase of the pilgrimage season of Makaravilakku festival.

Harivarasanam Award for K S Chithra

Playback singer K S Chithra has been chosen for the annual Harivarasanam Award, instituted by the state government in association with the Travancore Devaswom Board, for the 2017-18 pilgrimage season.

Announcing the decision, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said here on Tuesday the award would be presented to Chithra at a function to be held here on Makaravilakku day on January 14.

The minister said the winner was chosen by a three-member committee.