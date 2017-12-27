A file photo of women with hopes of return of their dear ones at the St Mary's church in Vizhinjam. (EPS | Kaviyoor Santhosh)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led UDF Opposition in Kerala today demanded a special financial package from the central team visiting Ockhi cyclone-affected areas, for providing relief to the victims.

UDF leaders led by KPCC President M M Hassan who met the Central team members sought a package to take up permanent safety measures in coastal areas to prevent disasters like Ockhi.

Hassan brought to the notice of the team led by Bipin Mallick, the Additional secretary (Disaster Management) under Union Home Ministry, the need for precautionary steps to meet disasters.

The team that arrived here yesterday to have an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by Ockhi, held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and top state government officials on the relief and rescue operations undertaken so far.

After visiting the areas affected by the storm, the team would return to the state capital on December 29 and would hold another round of discussion with state government officials.

The state has sought a relief package of Rs 7,434 crore from the Centre to take up various permanent measures for coastal safety and rehabilitation of cyclone-affected fishermen and farmers.

The cyclone that hit the state coast on November 29-30 has claimed more than 70 lives while more than 100 fishermen were still missing.