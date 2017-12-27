You check out the word bigotry and this is what pops up: “Intolerance towards those who hold different opinions from oneself” – Oxford Dictionary. Merriam-Webster terms it “obstinate or intolerant devotion to one’s own opinions and prejudices”, while Cambridge gets a bit elaborate: “Having and expressing strong, unreasonable beliefs and disliking other people who have different beliefs/ways of life.” Messers Trump and Jong-un brought it on the world stage. Things were just as murky in the national kaleidoscope. In ‘God’s own universe’, there was a virtual race right through the year.

Right from bigotry within the ranks of both the UDF and LDF to the rise of a new breed of ‘bold’ politicians like Thomas Chandy, P V Anwar and Joice George, the die has well and truly been cast. There was no dearth of intolerance in an unending saga of bureaucratic spats involving Jacob Thomas, K M Abraham, T P Senkumar, Nalini Netto, Tom Jose, Tomin Thachankary and B Sandhya, to name a few. The shameful actor abduction and rape case drove a wedge right down the middle of not only Mollywood but the entire Molly land.

Bigotry did not spare the college campuses either – Kerala Law Academy, Nehru College, MET Arts and Science College were not only ones which left a bad taste in the mouth. Then came the infamous hug in a school campus that took on a lascivious turn and we made an earnest pitch for Victorian era being renamed Malayali era. Much muck was thrown around in the Hadiya case.

Alarm bells started ringing at least in some quarters when indelible marks of the IS footprint became visible in a few unlikely villages in Kerala. Believe me, you, we have only covered some ground, but enough to justify 2017 being tagged the YEAR of the BIGOT.