THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president M M Hassan said the propaganda that he tried to defame Oommen Chandy and praise A K Antony was baseless. “Both the leaders are very close to me and I have good relations with them,” he said in a Facebook post.

Noting he had only shared his thoughts regarding K Karunakaran during a memorial meet, Hassan said the statement he made on the ISRO spy case was misinterpreted.

“Those who have not understood the real meaning of my speech and the historical situation are engaged in such false propaganda,” he said.

“I met Chandy and explained to him the real situation. He was satisfied and it was only baseless to propagate Chandy had some issues related to the incident. The propaganda is unleashed by those who do not the know the relation between me and the other two leaders,” he said.

Moreover, he claimed he had defended Chandy in his personal capacity and as party member whenever allegations were raised against him.

In his memorial speech, Hassan had said Antony was against the removal of the then Chief Minister K Karunakaran, but he and Chandy did not listen to Antony and went ahead with the protests demanding Karunakaran’s removal.