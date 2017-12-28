KOCHI: The examination of prosecution witnesses and evidence has been completed in the sensational Wagamon SIMI camp case. The trial, which began at the NIA court in Kochi in January, has reached its halfway stage now.

On Monday, the NIA court examined the chief investigation officer of the case. With this, the examination of prosecution witnesses has been completed. “Even though more than 100 witnesses were listed to be heard by the court, as many as 76 witnesses were heard and the remaining persons were avoided. More than 100 material objects were examined by the court,” an NIA official said.

Soon, the defence counsel will file a list of witnesses from its part to be examined.

“Once the examination of the defence witnesses is completed, procedures under Section 313 CrPC would be held. We expect the trial to reach its final stage within the next two months,” the official said.

The Wagamon SIMI camp case is one of the oldest terrorist cases in Kerala. The accused in the case are lodged at different jails in Bhopal, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Thrissur. The trial is being held every Monday and Tuesday via video conference.

The accused facing trial are Shaduli, Hafeez Husain, Safdar Hussain Nagori, Shibily P Abdul Karim, Mohammed Ansar P A, Abdul Sathar, Aamil Parwaz, Mohammad Usman, Muhammad Ali, Kamran Siddique, Mohammed Sami Bagevadi, Mohammed Yasir, Mohammed Asif, Nadeem Sayeed, Mufti Abdul Basheer, Muhammad Sajid, Gayasuddin, Jahid Kuthubuddin, Mohammad Arif, Mohammed Ismail, Imran Ibrahim Shaikh, Kayamuddin Kapadia, Modammed Younus, Dr H A Asadullah, Kamaruddin Nagori, Mohammed Irfan, Nashir Ahmed, Shakeel Ahammed, Dr Mirza Ahmed Beg, Habeeb Falahi, Danish, Manzar Imam, Mohammed Abu Faisal Khan and Alam Jeb Afridi.

Of the accused, 10 people are from Gujarat, followed by nine each from Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, four from Kerala, two from Jharkhand, three from Uttar Pradesh and one from Maharashtra.

The secret SIMI camp was held from December 10 to 12, 2007, at Thangalpara in Wagamon. Investigations have revealed that the participants were given training in handling arms, manufacturing petrol bombs, motorbike racing and rope climbing.

The forensic evidence collected from the scene had confirmed that explosives were used at the camp. The case was probed by NIA deputy superintendent C Radhakrishna Pillai.