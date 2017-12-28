THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things go as planned, domestic flight services will begin from the Kannur international airport under the Centre’s ambitious UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme in 2018.

Kerala on Wednesday joined the UDAN scheme of the Central Government aimed at popularising air travel and making it accessible for the common man. The state government on Wednesday inked a tripartite agreement with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for starting internal services under UDAN from the soon-to-be inaugurated Kannur airport.

UDAN regional connectivity scheme links small towns across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the maiden flight from Shimla to New Delhi in April this year. According to the Centre, the airfare for an hour’s flight would be capped at `2,500. To offset the losses faced by airlines that are part of UDAN, the state government will bear 20 per cent of the viability gap fund and the rest will be borne by the Centre.

The agreement was signed by Biswanath Sinha, principal secretary, GAD, on behalf of the state government and Civil Aviation joint secretary Usha Padhee and AAI chairman Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra.